A warning has been issued after a popular reservoir in Midlothian was plagued by anti-social behaviour.

Scottish Water said the woodland surrounding Gladhouse Reservoir, near Penicuik, has been damaged by visitors.

This includes fires left burning unattended, trees cut down and human waste left behind.

There have also been problems with cars parked dangerously on a narrow road beside the reservoir and local residents have been verbally abused.

Scottish Water said lit bonfires were abandoned dangerously close to woodland.

Scott Fraser, the company's regional manager for the area, said there had been an increase in the number of visitors to Gladhouse Reservoir - which stores water for 150,000 people in the Midlothian area - since lockdown.

He said: "We are urging those people who have behaved in an anti-social way at Gladhouse Reservoir to think about their actions and to stop this behaviour immediately.

"We want everyone in the area to be able to enjoy the amenities around the reservoir, as we do at reservoirs throughout Scotland, and to do so in a responsible way."