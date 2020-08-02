Police name man killed in Rosyth crash

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened between Cairneyhill roundabout and Kincardine

A man who died in a crash in Fife on Friday morning has been named by police.

Frank MacFarlane, who was 61 and from Rosyth, died in hospital following the crash on the A985 in the town.

Police said the accident happened about 05:35 between Cairneyhill roundabout and Kincardine, when his blue BMW 3 series left the road and struck a wall.

Mr MacFarlane was taken by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary but died on Saturday.

Sgt Alastair Purvis said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr MacFarlane at this difficult time.

"Inquiries into the incident are ongoing. We would urge anybody who was driving on the road and may have dashcam footage or witnessed the incident to contact police."