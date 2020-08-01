Image copyright PA Media Image caption A number of police vehicles attended the disturbance at the beach

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a disturbance at Portobello beach.

It followed reports of large crowds on the beach in Edinburgh as temperatures neared 30C on Friday.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was charged with possessing a wooden pole, while a 16-year-old girl was arrested in connection with the disturbance.

Officers also seized alcohol and broke up large groups during Friday's call-out.

The force said there were no reports of any injuries.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Officers were seen confiscating alcohol from sunbathers

Ch Insp Gill Geany said: "Officers were on patrol at Portobello Beach when a disturbance broke out around 3pm on Friday, 31 July, 2020.

"Further officers attended and numerous people were moved on from the beach and quantities of alcohol were surrendered and disposed of."

She added: "Many people spent the day at Portobello Beach yesterday enjoying the good weather without incident.

"Unfortunately, a small group, intent on trouble spoiled it for others."