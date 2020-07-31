Police called to 'large disturbance' at Portobello Beach
31 July 2020
Police were called to Portobello beach in Edinburgh after reports of a "large disturbance" on Friday.
Officers turned up at the beach at about 15:00. More than 10 police vans and cars were at the scene.
Police were seen breaking up large groups of young people and taking alcohol from sunbathers.
The incident came as the first minister said there had been an increase in Covid-19 infections among people aged 20 to 40.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said there were no reports of any injuries.