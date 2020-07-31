Edinburgh Airport to cut third of its workforce
- 31 July 2020
Edinburgh Airport is to make about a third of its 750-strong workforce redundant, it has announced.
The airport said the jobs would be lost as part of restructuring due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
It said the redundancy process would cover all areas including frontline staff, management and support functions.