Edinburgh Airport to cut third of its workforce

  • 31 July 2020
Edinburgh Airport is to make about a third of its 750-strong workforce redundant, it has announced.

The airport said the jobs would be lost as part of restructuring due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It said the redundancy process would cover all areas including frontline staff, management and support functions.