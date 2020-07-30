Police investigate 'unexplained' death at Edinburgh flats
Police are investigating the sudden death of a man found at a block of flats near Holyrood Park in Edinburgh.
Officers and an ambulance were called to Holyrood Court on Dumbiedykes Road at about 14:00 on Thursday.
An area around the building was taped off by police.
Police Scotland said the man's death was currently being treated as unexplained and that inquiries were ongoing.