Dutch woman who tended Scots soldier's grave dies

A Dutch woman who had tended to the World War Two grave of a Scottish soldier since she was a nine-year-old girl has died.

After the Battle of Arnhem in Holland in 1944, children in the nearby village of Oosterbeek were given a war grave to maintain.

Willemien Rieken looked after the resting place of Trooper William Edmund from Musselburgh.

Her death has been announced by the Arnhem Fellowship.

Skip Twitter post by @Arnhem44Fellow With deep sadness we must advise of the death on 24 July of our Life Member Wil Rieken. In 1944, Wil was 4 years old and lived in Arnhem and was forced to move to Apeldoorn after the fighting was over. She was also one of the original flower children from the cemetery.

RIP Wil. pic.twitter.com/Jc0zrPlPHP — Arnhem Fellowship (@Arnhem44Fellow) July 29, 2020

Last year, on the 75th anniversary of the battle, she spoke to BBC Scotland about why she felt it was important to continue her work maintaining Trooper Edmund's grave.

She said she wanted to remember the sacrifice made by the soldier and the more than 1,700 men buried at her village.

Operation Market Garden was an attempt to shorten the war by parachuting thousands of troops behind enemy lines to capture key bridges and canals, but the Allied forces were forced to retreat after German counter attacks.