Scottish folk musician Phil Cunningham has been reunited with his mother's wedding ring 34 years after it was lost in a garden.

The gold ring was unearthed by the new owners of the former council house where Mary Cunningham lived until her death three years ago.

She moved into the home in Magdalene, Edinburgh, in 1957 and lost the ring in 1986.

Mr Cunningham said the owners tracked the family down via a neighbour.

"It was lovely for it to arrive now, especially as we're just marking the anniversary of her passing," the composer and musician told BBC Scotland's John Beattie.

Monday marks three years to the day that Mrs Cunningham died.

The 60-year-old accordionist said he, his brother and sister were brought up in the house which was always full of "lots of fun".

He told the BBC that the loss of the ring was devastating for his mother.

"Thirty-four years ago my mum lost her wedding ring and it just about broke her heart because my mum and dad weren't wealthy at all. Everything that they possessed meant a lot to them," he said.

"Because it was my dad who had given it to her, she was very distressed and she never found it again."

The musician said he had "completely forgotten about it" until his sister rang him last week to tell him "this incredible story".

"After Mum died, new people moved into the council house," he told BBC Scotland.

"Just recently they were out digging their garden and they came upon a gold ring in the soil that said 'Jack to Mary'."

They spoke to a neighbour who knew the Cunningham family and were able to put them in touch.

Mr Cunningham said his sister was now wearing the ring on her pinkie - as his mother had been a "tiny wee pocket mum".

"You just hope that she's looking down somehow and she knows that it's been found and it's safe and sound back in the family," he said.

"It's nice to remember and be reminded that there are good people out there - good, honest people who were willing to pursue finding the person it belonged to rather than sticking it in a pawn shop."