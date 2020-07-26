Image copyright Huw Evans picture agency Image caption The attack happened in Newtoft Street

A man has been left with potentially life-changing injuries after he was attacked by three others in Edinburgh.

The 29-year-old victim was seriously assaulted in Drum Street, in the Gilmerton area, between 23:00 and 23:30 on Saturday.

Police Scotland said he was taken to the city's Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Det Con Dale Miles, the officer leading the investigation, said: "This was a violent and unprovoked attack."

The suspects fled in the direction of Newtoft Street.

One was described as being in his 30s, 6ft and of muscular build.

He had short, dark hair and was wearing a white top, dark trousers and dark shoes.

Det Con Miles added: "I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and saw anything suspicious to come forward."