Image copyright Alan Simpson Image caption Francis Creedican hit Christina Young as he reversed away from his home

A hospital worker who killed a 92-year-old woman as he reversed out of his driveway has been ordered to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work.

Francis Creedican hit Christina Young with his Mercedes on 16 October 2018.

The 58-year-old, who works as a project manager at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, ran to the aid of the pensioner outside his home in the city's Southhouse Avenue but she died later that evening.

Creedican earlier admitted a charge of causing death by careless driving.

His lawyer told the court that Creedican had lost his own mother due to a road traffic accident when he was a child.

Lord Matthews at the High Court in Glasgow described how Mrs Young was a "much loved" mother and grandmother.

He told Creedican: "Her daughter in Edinburgh had to undergo the heartbreaking experience of being with her when she died.

"Her other daughter in Australia was back in Scotland for a visit only a matter of weeks before the death, little knowing this was the last time she would see her mother alive."

Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened on Southhouse Avenue in Edinburgh

Lord Matthews added: "Reading their dignified statements, my impression is that they (the family) would not be concerned with revenge.

"But, both you and they are entitled to expect that the punishment will be in accordance with the law and will fit the crime."

'Poignant insight'

Creedican was also banned from the road for three years and nine months.

A previous hearing heard how Mrs Young was very fit for her age, but used a walking aid for support.

She was hit as she went to get her morning newspaper.

Barry Smith, defending, said Creedican had always accepted responsibility for the incident.

The advocate told the court: "The loss of his own mother in a road traffic accident when he was 12 gave him a particular poignant insight into such a sudden death."

It was further revealed Creedican's job remains open despite the conviction.