Image copyright Google Image caption The 81-year-old was struck as he crossed the B981/Dunnikier Way

A driver who killed a pensioner in Fife while on the phone and behind the wheel of a faulty car has been jailed for three years.

William Gall knocked down Thomas Beall, 81, on the B981/Dunnikier Way, near Asda, in Kirkcaldy on 12 November 2018.

The headlights of the 24 year-old's Ford Focus were not working due to its battery having very low power.

He was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow having earlier admitted to causing death by dangerous driving.

The pensioner suffered brain damage as well as fractures to both legs and his pelvis and was taken to the Victoria Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Driving ban

Lord Matthews told the father-of-three: "You were well aware that the headlights were out.

"Your vehicle had bulbs not suitable for the car, which you had secured with cardboard.

"Your dashboard was not working, so you could not see how fast you were going."

Pizza delivery driver Gall, from Dunfermline, Fife, was also banned from driving for six-and-a-half years.

A previous hearing was told Gall had agreed to give a friend a lift shortly before the fatal collision.

When they arrived, Gall had to charge his car's battery using another man's moped.

He headed to Kirkcaldy with two passengers - before "several warning lamps" lit up on his dashboard.

Gall said: "That's the battery playing up again."

He then called another friend while driving putting the phone on loud speaker.

Lack of lights

The car's headlights soon went out leading to warnings from other concerned motorists.

Pensioner Thomas - who used a walking aid - had just left Asda. He was at a pelican crossing at about 20:30 as Gall headed towards the area.

Gall again ignored another motorist's worries about his lack of lights.

One of his passengers saw Thomas crossing the road.

Prosecutor Mark Mohammed said: "He shouted to Gall: 'William, look up' as he was looking at his dashboard and talking on his mobile phone."

Gall slammed on the brakes, but hit the pensioner.

Jim Keegan QC, defending, said: "The upshot is that he made a bad decision and continued driving a vehicle that should not have been on the road."