Image copyright PA Media Image caption Tens of thousands of visitors normally usher in the new year at what is billed as "the UK's biggest street party"

Tickets for Edinburgh's Hogmanay Street Party have gone on sale with organisers saying it "will be a pivotal moment for the world".

It follows a meeting on Tuesday looking into how the Edinburgh's Christmas and Hogmanay could be celebrated at the end of the year.

Organiser Underbelly said it was "excited by the events being discussed".

A final decision on this year's activities is expected in late August.

Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam, directors of Underbelly, said: "We're working closely and positively with City of Edinburgh Council and other partners on plans for Edinburgh's Christmas and Hogmanay.

"This will be a pivotal moment for the world both to reflect on 2020 and to look to the future, and the safety of Edinburgh's residents and visitors is critical to how these plans evolve.

"We're excited by the events being discussed and look forward to sharing the details in the coming weeks."

'Positive discussions'

Adam McVey, City of Edinburgh council leader, said: "The council is having positive discussions on how Edinburgh's Christmas and Hogmanay could be celebrated this year.

"All involved recognise the uncertainty of the current situation and the significant requirements for anything Edinburgh hosts to meet public health guidance.

"It's clear that if our 2020 winter festivals go ahead they will look very different from recent years, using different locations across the city.

"It is also important to think more creatively about how to better support our local businesses who have been impacted by the lockdown."

The tickets are priced at £21.50 with 50p from every ticket being donated to the Brain Tumour Charity.