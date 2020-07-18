Image copyright Fife Jammer Locations

The names of two men who died when their car crashed into a building in Fife have been released by police.

Daniel Allardyce , 29, and Terrence Thornber, 27, both from Leven, were fatally injured in the early hours collision in the town on Friday.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Windygates Road.

Police Scotland said inquiries were continuing into the incident and a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Sgt Nicola Young from Fife's Road Policing Unit said: "Our thought's remain with the family and friends of Daniel and Terrence at this very difficult time."