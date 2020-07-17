Image copyright Facebook Image caption Kirsty Maxwell was with a group of friends in Benidorm when she died in 2017

The family of a woman who fell to her death from a hotel balcony in Spain have hit out at reports they have lost their bid to have a criminal probe into the case reopened.

Kirsty Maxwell, from Livingston, died in 2017 while on a hen party weekend in Benidorm with friends.

The Daily Mail reported that Spanish judges have ruled there is no strong evidence of criminality in the case.

But Kirsty's family say they have had no update from the Spanish courts.

David Swindle, a a former detective employed by the family to review the case, said: "There has been no consideration given to Kirsty's family in this, and for them to find out like this has compounded their grief. It is disgusting.

"The family has been let down just as they have been let down throughout the investigation.

"The Spanish police did not manage the scene, significant witnesses, exhibits and evidence as would be expected for such a tragic loss of a young life in unexplained, confusing circumstances."

Last September, Spanish prosecutors said they believed Kirsty's fall from a 10th floor balcony was an "accident" but her family are pressing for the Spanish courts to reconsider this.

No official update

They argue there are a string of unanswered questions about the incident.

Five British men staying at Kirsty's hotel were arrested but never charged in connection with the death.

The Daily Mail report suggests a 10-page written verdict has been issued by the Spanish courts and it concludes there is no "strong evidence" of criminality and nothing to indicate the 27-year-old had not jumped to her death.

Image caption Kirsty Maxwell fell to her death from a 10th floor balcony of an apartment block

A statement on the Kirsty Maxwell Information Appeal page said: "Kirsty's family and their Spanish lawyer have not received official updates about this alleged development.

"One single court source in Spain has resulted in media reporting and rumours about updates.

"Surely formalised communication with a victim's family should be [the] priority of Spanish judicial processes."