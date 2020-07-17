Image copyright Fife Jammer Locations

Two men have been killed after their car crashed into a building in Fife.

The accident happened on the Windygates Road in Leven at about 03:00.

Police Scotland confirmed the two men aged 27 and 29 were pronounced dead at the scene.

The road is currently closed while officers carry out an investigation into the crash. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it had assisted in the incident but had now left the scene.