Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Xander Irvine suffered fatal injuries when he was hit by a car on Morningside Road

Thousands of people lined the streets in Edinburgh to remember three-year-old Xander Irvine, who died after being struck by a car which had mounted the pavement on Morningside Road.

His funeral procession passed the scene of the accident, where there were hundreds of floral tributes.

A local florist handed out 400 red roses, which were placed on the bonnet of the hearse by wellwishers.

The street fell silent as the the cortege passed on Thursday morning.

Children from Oxgangs Primary School, where Xander's 37-year-old mother Victoria was a teacher, were among those who turned out to support "Mrs Irvine".

Following the procession, a private family funeral was taking place at Morningside Cemetery.

Jess Lewis, of florists Quate & Co, said: "We wanted to do something from when we first heard of what happened.

"We handed out 400 red roses for people to shower him with love."

Xander was walking along Morningside Road in Edinburgh with his mother Victoria, 37, when he was hit by a car on Tuesday 30 June.

The red Kia mounted the pavement and crashed into a shop front at about 14:30.

Xander was taken to hospital but died from his injuries. His mother was also injured but has since been released from hospital.

The 91-year-old female driver of the car was not hurt.