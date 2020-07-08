Image copyright Google Image caption The boy forced to woman to waste ground in Methil before raping her

A teenager who abducted a 20-year-old woman at knifepoint before raping her has been ordered to be detained for seven years.

The attack took place when the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was aged 14.

The schoolboy, now 15, pled guilty to raping the woman on wasteland in Methil, Fife, on 29 January last year.

He was caught after the knife, which the woman snatched from him, was identified by a relative of the boy.

At the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lady Stacey said the rape and abduction had a "serious effect" on the victim's life.

She told the boy: "What you did was very serious and it must have been very frightening for the young woman. This wasn't acceptable behaviour."

Lady Stacey said she accepted the boy was remorseful and added: "You will receive help in detention and you may not be such a danger as you were that night.

"It is up to you to take advantage of the help you are given and grow up and become a useful member of society."

The teenager was placed on the sex offenders register.