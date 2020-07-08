A 21-year-old man has appeared in court charged with a serious sexual assault on an 83-year-old woman in Fife.

Kyle McKenzie is accused of attacking the elderly woman at an address in Meldrum Court, Glenrothes, in the early hours of 25 June.

Mr McKenzie, from Glenrothes, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court where he was also charged with theft by housebreaking.

He submitted no plea and was released on bail.