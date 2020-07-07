Man charged in Glenrothes after rape of 83-year-old woman
- 7 July 2020
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the rape of an elderly woman in Fife.
The 83-year-old was seriously sexually assaulted at a property in Meldrum Court in the Collydean area of Glenrothes.
The attack took place at about 05:00 on Thursday 25 June.
Police Scotland confirmed a 21-year-old man had been arrested and charged and was due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.