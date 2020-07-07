Image copyright Google Image caption The accident shut the A7066 for about eight hours

A woman has suffered "life-threatening injuries" in a multi-vehicle crash in Bathgate.

The accident happened at about 16:30 on Monday on the A7066 at the junction with the B792 and involved three cars and two motorcycles.

Police said three people in total had been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries - while others had been treated at the scene.

The road was shut for about eight hours for accident investigations.

Insp Andy Gibb said: "This was a serious collision involving a number of vehicles and we are looking for anybody who was driving on the road or witnessed the incident to contact police."