Man in court after Glenrothes supermarket 'axe' incident
- 2 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has appeared in court after an incident alleged to have involved an axe at a Fife supermarket.
Police Scotland said a patrol car was damaged and two officers received minor injuries at Asda in Glenrothes.
Richard Flynn, 40, faces four charges of assault to injury, one of assault and breach of the peace, and two of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.
At Falkirk Sheriff Court, he made no plea and was remanded in custody.