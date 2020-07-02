Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Xander Irvine suffered fatal injuries when he was hit by a car on Morningside Road

The parents of a three-year-old boy knocked down and killed after a car mounted the pavement of an Edinburgh street said they "feel as if their hearts have been ripped out".

Xander Irvine suffered fatal injuries when he was hit by a red Kia car on Morningside Road at about 14:30 on Tuesday.

His 37-year-old mother, Victoria, has now been released from hospital.

The 91-year-old woman who was driving the car was unhurt.

'Sorely missed'

In a statement released by the police, Xander's family said he had been out for a walk with his mother when the tragic accident occurred.

They added: "Xander was a very happy, bubbly, intelligent little boy who was very dearly loved by his parents Victoria and Paul. Xander was a real chatterbox who just loved books, playing with all sorts of vehicles and his Lego. He really enjoyed life and he enriched the lives of everyone he met.

"Victoria and Paul are devastated and feel as if their hearts have been ripped out. Xander will be so very sorely missed by them both and all his family and friends in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

"His parents would like to thank the paramedics, police, the fire and rescue service and members of the public for their help at the scene of the accident. Also, thank you to all the hospital staff and the police liaison for their help and to the public for their support to both Victoria and Paul and their families."

They were struck by the car which had mounted the pavement, then crashed into the St Columba's Hospice charity shop.

Local residents and businesses have been laying flowers in tribute, and have described their deep sadness and shock at the incident.

Witnesses said they heard a horn and "a very loud bang".

Mandy Johnston, manager of the Toys Galore shop, said: "It was horrific, it really was. It was awful and my heart goes out to the woman.

"I can't describe what it was like but her screams will live with me forever."

Insp Roger Park, of Police Scotland, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of Xander at this incredibly difficult time.

"Inquiries into the crash are ongoing, a full forensic collision investigation was carried out at the time and officers continue to look at CCTV and dash-cam footage as well as tracing and speaking to witnesses who have come forward."