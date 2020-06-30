Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Woman and child hurt after car hits pedestrians in Edinburgh

  • 30 June 2020
Morningside Road in Edinburgh
Image caption A small red hatchback mounted the pavement

A woman and young child have been taken to hospital by ambulance after two pedestrians were struck by a car in Edinburgh.

The incident happened at 14:30 opposite the TSB on Morningside Road.

It is understood a small red hatchback mounted the pavement.

The road has been closed from Morningside Library to the M&S food shop. Police Scotland said: "Emergency services remain at the scene."

