Woman and child hurt after car hits pedestrians in Edinburgh
- 30 June 2020
A woman and young child have been taken to hospital by ambulance after two pedestrians were struck by a car in Edinburgh.
The incident happened at 14:30 opposite the TSB on Morningside Road.
It is understood a small red hatchback mounted the pavement.
The road has been closed from Morningside Library to the M&S food shop. Police Scotland said: "Emergency services remain at the scene."