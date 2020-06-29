Image copyright Google Image caption The incident, involving an 83-year-old woman, happened in a house in Glenrothes

A 36-year-old man who had been arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault on a pensioner in Fife has been released without charge.

The incident, involving an 83-year-old woman, happened in a house in Glenrothes at about 05:00 on Thursday.

Police Scotland said the man had been eliminated from the inquiry.

The force is asking people in the Collydean area of Glenrothes to "remain vigilant" and ensure all windows and doors are locked at night.

Det Ch Insp John Anderson, of Police Scotland, said: "A major investigation has continued at pace since this horrendous crime was reported and I am now in a position to confirm that a 36-year-old man arrested has been eliminated from our inquiries.

"We are continuing to appeal for information from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity around Meldrum Court or in the Collydean area of Glenrothes during the early hours of Thursday 25 June and would urge anyone who can help to come forward.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was walking or in a vehicle travelling around the Collydean area of Glenrothes during the early hours of Thursday 25 June who may have seen someone acting suspiciously.

"I would also urge anyone who was in a vehicle with dashcam footage in that area of Glenrothes during that time period to also contact the police."