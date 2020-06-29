Image copyright PA Media

Shoppers in Edinburgh said they were "ecstatic" as non-essential retailers were allowed to reopen.

Several said they felt relief that normality was returning to their city - although some were disappointed that not all stores were back in business.

Olaf Zarzyka, 17, from Edinburgh, said he had gone to bed early so he could get up and be in the city centre by 07:00.

"It's cool because it feels like normal life is coming back," he said.

"I wanted to come into town to see what there was and it has made me feel happy and good.

"I've texted all my friends to tell them to come as there are no queues."

Clare Platt, 56, went to the Edinburgh Bookshop in Bruntsfield for her first shopping experience since the lockdown restrictions lifted.

She said: "I'm euphoric that the shops are open again and the rain didn't deter me.

"Going into a bookshop is a completely different experience than buying online because you can browse.

"It's a wonderful local shop and this way I can also get recommendations from the staff."

Jean Scott, 77, went to Everyone's Designs card shop in Bruntsfield as she has several birthdays coming up.

She said: "I'm a long-standing customer of this shop and I have missed coming in and being able to see things and speak to people.

"It's been a very long time.

"I am absolutely delighted the shops are open again because I do not like buying clothes online as you can't get the correct size very easily."

However, Eleanor Cotter, 65, said she was disappointed that all shops were not open in the city centre.

She said: "I came to buy make-up that you can only get in some shops.

"I was dropped off at John Lewis but it was shut, so my next port of call was Harvey Nichols - but it was closed too. When I looked through the windows it was completely empty.

"I'm not able to get the make-up brands I want. I got some food at M&S, but now I've had enough because all the shops aren't open so I'm going home again."

Aman Sharma, 33, said his shopping experience had made him feel positive.

He said: "I came out early and walked into town to see what was going on. I feel positive now that I can see everything is getting back on track. The trip has made me feel like everything is getting back to normal.

"I did not like the lockdown and how empty Princes Street felt when I walked here, and it was depressing at home. Now life is getting back to normal with the shops open."

Hazel Mackay, 87, said she enjoyed being back in the individual shops such as House on Morningside Road.

She said: "We have been locked in for so long that I was desperate to see shops again.

"I felt life was a bit depressing so to be back in among all the bright colours of the shops has made me feel better again."

Ann young, 69, said: "I'm ecstatic to get back into a shop that isn't a food shop. It's sociable to go round all the wee shops."