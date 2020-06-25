Image copyright Google

A cyclist has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a van in Edinburgh.

He was hit by a Mercedes Sprinter van at about 08:45 on Thursday on Mount Vernon Road at the crossroads with Gilmerton Road and Kingston Avenue.

The van driver was uninjured, but the 36-year-old cyclist was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Sergeant Jennifer Forbes asked anyone who saw what happened to get in touch with the police.