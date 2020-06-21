Image copyright Keivan Ulhaq Image caption Keivan Ulhaq was much loved by friends and family

Tributes have been paid to a 20-year-old man who died after getting into trouble while swimming in Fife.

Keivan Ulhaq, from Cowdenbeath, had been swimming with a friend in Loch Ore at Lochore Meadows in Crosshill.

Emergency services were called at 18:00 on Saturday. Mr Ulhaq was pulled from the water but later died in Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

Local councillor Darren Watt said on Facebook: "Incredibly sad news to wake up to this morning."

He added that bystanders who heard Mr Ulhaq's shouts for help launched a rescue effort.

Friend Emma Rosocki said: "Rest easy angel, you're loved and missed more than you'll ever know.

"I don't know how to explain how much of an amazing person you truly are. No-one ever could - you truly are one of the sweetest and kindest souls I have ever met."

Lara Mortimer Anderson said: "Rest in peace to my wee bestie Keivan Ulhaq. You've always been here for me no matter what. I love you so much, fly high."