Kayaker rescued after falling into sea near Dunbar
- 20 June 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A kayaker has been rescued after falling into the sea off the East Lothian coast.
The man had been fishing near Skaterwaw, near Dunbar, early on Saturday when he got into difficulty.
He was helped by a passing angler.
A spokesman for the Dunbar RNLI said he had been in the water for some time and was extremely cold but otherwise unhurt.