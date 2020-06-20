Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Kayaker rescued after falling into sea near Dunbar

  • 20 June 2020

A kayaker has been rescued after falling into the sea off the East Lothian coast.

The man had been fishing near Skaterwaw, near Dunbar, early on Saturday when he got into difficulty.

He was helped by a passing angler.

A spokesman for the Dunbar RNLI said he had been in the water for some time and was extremely cold but otherwise unhurt.

