Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Two of the necklaces worn by the woman police are trying to identify

Images of tattoos and jewellery worn by a woman whose body was found near South Queensferry have been released by police.

Detectives are trying to identify the woman whose remains were discovered in the River Forth, off Society Road at around 09:45 on Saturday.

Despite a previous appeal, police have been unable to find out any information about the woman.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Four elements

Police have now released photographs of jewellery the woman was wearing as well as images of her tattoos.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The woman had tattoos featuring signs for the four elements

Det Insp Nick Brookfield said: "Unfortunately, despite our previous appeal, we have not yet been able to find out who the lady is.

"We really want to let her family know what has happened so she can be brought home to them.

"The woman is in her late 20s to early 30s, is 5ft 5ins height, of slim build with dark shoulder-length hair which was dyed red.

"She has four small tattoos in a cluster on her outer leg above her right ankle, the four elements - earth, wind, fire and water symbols - and was wearing three necklaces, one silver with stars and the others thread-like material with pendants."

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The third necklace was silver with small stars

He added: "At the moment we know nothing about her, where she came from or why she was in South Queensferry. She may not be from the area, nor indeed Scotland, however, as said, we have to find out who she is and alert her family."

Anyone who has information about who she is, where she was staying or why and where she went into the water is being asked to contact Police Scotland.

A report is to be submitted to the procurator fiscal.