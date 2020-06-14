Image copyright Google Image caption The body was spotted in water near South Queensferry on Saturday morning

Police are trying to identify a woman whose body was pulled from water near Edinburgh.

They said a report was received of a body seen in the River Forth off Society Road west of South Queensferry at about 09:45 on Saturday.

The woman was then recovered with the aid of HM Coastguard and her death is being treated as unexplained.

Officers are now appealing for information which could help identify her.

She has been described as in her early to mid-30s, 5ft 5in tall and of slim build.

The woman has dark, shoulder-length hair which was dyed red.

Fire symbol

She has four small tattoos in a cluster on her leg above her right ankle, consisting of a fire symbol and a symbol similar to multiple apostrophes in a circle.

Police said she was wearing two necklaces, both of a thread-like material.

One was red or orange in colour and the other green. One necklace had small silver stars on it and the other green gemstones.

A report is to be submitted to the procurator fiscal.