Image copyright Kalina Stelmach Image caption Kalina Stelmach with her new baby, Zofia

Cake maker Kalina Stelmach worked "day and night" so she could take as much time off as possible after the birth of her first child.

But she had to go back to work months earlier than planned when her partner's business was shut due to the lockdown restrictions.

Kalina, 35, from Edinburgh, intended to have at least six months off after baby Zofia was born on 23 January.

She said she had put "blood, sweat and tears" into her business while she was pregnant so she could take as much time off as possible after the birth.

However, her boyfriend Lukas Rachowski, 39, ran a restaurant in a bar in the Stockbridge area of Edinburgh - and it was forced to close in March as a result of the lockdown restrictions.

"After two weeks of the lockdown we had no money... so I decided I had to go back to work," Kalina said.

"It is different when you work for yourself and not for someone, you worry where the money is going to come from."

Now Lukas looks after baby Zofia while Kalina gets up at 05:00 to go to her bakery.

Kalina, of Kala's Cakes and Blossom Box, said: "It has been really hard because she really misses me and cries, so I have been rushing home every two hours to cuddle her.

"The streets have been very empty so I can do the journey in seven minutes.

"I want her to see my face so she remembers me."

Kalina said: "Zofia has been crying a lot because she misses me.

"Lukas is holding her all the time because he doesn't want her to cry, he's giving 100%.

"This is a completely new situation for him and he's very tired and finding it hard."

Kalina, who is originally from Poland, started out baking in her kitchen before opening her shop three years ago.

She used to make wedding and birthday cakes, but has had to adapt due to the lockdown.

She said: "There are no weddings any more so no orders for wedding cakes.

"I heard a friend in Poland was making sweet boxes at her bakery, so I've done the same.

"I get up very early and bake all morning, luckily I can survive on very little sleep."