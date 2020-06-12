Edinburgh has revealed details of its plans to get pupils back to school in August.

The city council said it intends for one third of pupils to be in school buildings at any one time.

Children will be asked to attend for full days between Monday and Thursday. Individual schools will decide which pupils attend on which days.

Nursery and primary schools will be grouped to ensure that children from the same family attend on the same day.

Secondaries, however, are likely to group pupils by year group.

All pupils will start the autumn term on 11 August, one week earlier than originally planned.

Edinburgh City Council said that "in accordance with national guidance", it would ensure social distancing, hygiene regimes and risk assessments to keep staff and children safe.

For all age groups there will be a blended learning approach, with about half of each child's education taking place at home.

The council said limited key worker childcare support will be available for the full school week.

Home learning

Education Convener Ian Perry said the past three months had been "very challenging" for everyone.

He added: "This new blended model is an improvement on the current home learning arrangements, and I want to reassure parents that where possible we review, refine and improve our approach so we can maximise the proportion of in-school learning."

His council colleague, education vice-convener Alison Dickie thanked teachers, parents and children for what they had achieved under lockdown.

"Lockdown has also reminded us that learning is wider than just the classroom, and this is an opportunity to realise the full potential of community learning," she said.

"From our youth workers and After School Clubs, to a range of third partners and community organisations, all have a part to play in this recovery process."