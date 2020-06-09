Image copyright Geograph/Kim Traynor Image caption Henry Dundas, honoured on the Melville Monument, delayed the abolition of the slave trade by 15 years

A plaque will be fixed to an Edinburgh monument with "reflective" details of the city's links with slavery.

The 150ft Melville Monument in St Andrews Square honours 18th Century politician Henry Dundas, who delayed the abolition of the trade.

Efforts to add a plaque - spearheaded by Prof Geoff Palmer of Heriot-Watt University - have so far been delayed for about two years.

Council leader Adam McVey said it was time to "get going".

He told BBC Scotland: "I thought it was ridiculous that things had progressed for that long.

"We need to tell our story and make sure people understand Edinburgh's role in the world historically - not just the bits that we're proud of but frankly the bits we're ashamed of as well.

"It's not about telling a warts and all version, I think it's about telling a version that's just accurate and more reflective."

Permission to add the plaque has been granted from owners and it is hoped wording will be agreed on Tuesday.

Image copyright Geograph/Richard Sutcliffe Image caption The Melville Monument was erected in 1823 and is now A-listed

Dundas, 1st Viscount Melville, put forward an amendment to a bill which would abolish slavery in 1792, opting for a more "gradualist approach".

This allowed the practice to continue for another 15 years than it otherwise would have done - forcing about 630,000 slaves to wait more than a decade for their freedom.

The now A-listed monument honouring him was erected in 1823.

Sir Geoff Palmer, Scotland's first black professor, has previously argued that Edinburgh's economic transformation at the end of the 18th Century was a result of slave ownership and that Scotland had a higher share of the trade by population than England or most other European countries.

By 1817, 32% of Jamaican plantations were owned by Scots.

Numerous statues and street names are still in place across Scotland honouring figures who perpetuated such atrocities.

Image copyright Alicia Bruce Image caption Sir Geoff Palmer has encouraged Edinburgh to be honest about its past

Sir Geoff told BBC Scotland that adding clarifications to these monuments, rather than pulling them down altogether, would avoid erasing history.

His comments came after anti-racism protestors tore down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston and threw it into Bristol harbour over the weekend.

Graffiti appeared on Melville Monument after the Black Lives Matter protest, with "BLM" and "George Floyd" written at the base.

'No sense of loss'

Cllr McVey said Edinburgh suffered from a lack of diversity in its statues, buildings and monuments, adding he would have "no sense of loss" if the Dundas statue was removed or replaced.

However he said immediate action needed to be taken in the way people interact with one another.

He said: "It's not just about the statues and street names, it's about the people living in our city right now knowing that every single person stands with them."