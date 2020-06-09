Teenage boy charged over Shetland pony death in Broxburn
A teenage boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a Shetland pony in West Lothian.
The pony was found dead in a field behind Roman Camp Cottages in Broxburn at about 11:00 on Monday.
Police Scotland said the boy was due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court.
The force added that a report had been submitted to the procurator fiscal.