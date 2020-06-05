Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Marionville Avenue in Edinburgh

A man is being treated in hospital after his motorbike was in collision with a police car in Edinburgh.

The 36-year-old was riding an off-road Kawasaki motorbike and suffered "non-life threatening" injuries in the crash, according to police.

It crashed with a marked police BMW X5 on Marionville Avenue at about 13:40.

Neither of the officers in the police vehicle were injured in the crash and the road was closed for an investigation.

Sgt Stephen Quinn said: "We are working to establish the circumstances which led to this collision and would urge anyone who may have seen the incident or who has any other information to come forward.

"We would be keen to speak to other road users who were in the area at the time, particularly if they have dashcam footage."