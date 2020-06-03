Image copyright PA Media Image caption Protesters gathered in Edinburgh

Dozens of protesters have taken a knee for George Floyd during a socially-distant peaceful action in Edinburgh.

Mr Floyd died in police custody in the US after a white officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck on 25 May, sparking international protests.

The 46-year-old could be heard pleading for air in a video filmed by onlookers.

While thousands joined a protest in London, a smaller number gathered in the Scottish capital for the event organised by Stand Up To Racism.

Around 50-60 people gathered at 18:00 in Parliament Square outside St Giles' Cathedral.

They observed distancing measures and wore masks.

Police were joined by liaison officers for the short protest, which lasted for 15 minutes.

George Floyd death

Sabby Dhalu, Stand Up To Racism co-convenor, said: "We are outraged that yet another black person has been killed at the hands of the police in the US and instead of calling for justice for George Floyd, Donald Trump chooses to inflame racism by threatening military action on protesters.

"The events unfolding in the US are a product of hundreds of years of racism and oppression of black communities, which has led to countless lives lost."

Sabby Dhalu added: "We must remember that we are in the midst of the deadly coronavirus global pandemic and that tens of thousands of BAME communities have died disproportionately as a result of this.

"We share the concerns of many scientists regarding the premature easing of the lockdown and the disproportionate impact this could have on BAME communities."

Image copyright PA Media

Image copyright PA Media

Another rally is being planned on Sunday by another group in Edinburgh.

From 13:00 protesters will meet opposite the US Consulate before going into nearby Holyrood Park.

Organisers of the Edinburgh in Solidarity with Black Lives Matter rally met Edinburgh City Council and Police Scotland officials on Wednesday to discuss the event.

The "peaceful, static protest" will include "speeches and performances from black community organisers and artists".