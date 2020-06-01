Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Large fire breaks out at Edinburgh running track

  • 1 June 2020
Fire at Saughton Image copyright Owen Wright

A large fire has broken out at Saughton running track in Edinburgh.

Local people could be seen watching as a large pile of pole vault landing mats and a cover over them burned at the edge of the track on Monday.

Organised events at the track have been cancelled because of coronavirus lockdown measures.

A large plume of smoke could be seen rising from the blaze, which are to the west of the city centre.

