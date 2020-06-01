Large fire breaks out at Edinburgh running track
- 1 June 2020
A large fire has broken out at Saughton running track in Edinburgh.
Local people could be seen watching as a large pile of pole vault landing mats and a cover over them burned at the edge of the track on Monday.
Organised events at the track have been cancelled because of coronavirus lockdown measures.
A large plume of smoke could be seen rising from the blaze, which are to the west of the city centre.