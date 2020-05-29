Police investigate man's death in Edinburgh
- 29 May 2020
A man has died after being found in a serious condition at a house in west Edinburgh.
Emergency crews went to the address on North Bughtlin Brae at about 06:50 following reports of concern for a person.
The 47-year-old man was pronounced dead a short time later.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Inquiries into the circumstances leading to the man's death are ongoing."