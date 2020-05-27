Image copyright Donnie Maclean Image caption Donnie Maclean in his kitchen in Kinghorn in Fife

A Scottish entrepreneur wants to encourage people to cook food for others in their community during the lockdown.

Donnie Maclean, from Fife, said he had developed Virtual Community Kitchen to help provide home-cooked meals to the elderly and vulnerable.

Live programmes on Zoom will teach people how to make nutritious meals with affordable ingredients.

Mr Maclean said the aim was to "bring back a sense of community".

"The lockdown may be lifting, but people are still going hungry and are still vulnerable," he said.

"There are lots of food parcels being delivered by wonderful charities and social businesses.

"However, having something freshly cooked or baked for you brings more joy than tinned food."

Image copyright Lucinda Bruce-Gardyne Image caption Lucinda Bruce-Gardyne is among the chefs involved in the programmes

Mr Maclean, who is on the board of Scotland Food and Drink, said he wanted to help people while his own business, Eat Balanced, was on hold.

He is encouraging people to leave notes for their elderly or vulnerable neighbours, asking if they want a hot meal cooked for them.

Those taking part can then sign up for the weekly programmes, which cost between £1 and £5, with proceeds going to homelessness charity Cyrenians.

Mr Maclean said it was a way of "empowering people to feed their neighbourhood, especially the elderly and vulnerable".

The chefs involved in the programme will include Lucinda Bruce-Gardyne, the founder of Genius Gluten Free, and Edinburgh-based Sicilian chef Lucia Ortisi.

Mr Maclean said the venture would also feature musicians, storytellers and singers as they have been struggling to find work during the lockdown.