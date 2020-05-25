A man has died in a Scottish prison where he was serving a life sentence for the murder of his neighbour.

Rene Howieson, 39, stabbed Colin Skilbeck in his Edinburgh flat before pouring boiling water and sugar over him.

At the High Court in Glasgow Howieson was ordered to spend at least 14 years in jail.

He died at Shotts Prison in North Lanarkshire. It is understood that his death is not related to coronavirus.

Howieson's wife, Kathleen Downey, was also jailed after admitting culpable homicide.

Mr Skilbeck, 41, suffered nine knife wounds in the attack in March 2017, with one penetrating his heart.