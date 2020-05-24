Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Relatives said Joshua Kerr was "the perfect person"

An 18-year-old woman has been charged following the death of a pedestrian in Fife.

Joshua Kerr, who was 18, died at the scene after being struck near Little Balquhomrie Farm in Glenrothes on Friday.

In a statement issued through police, his family described him as the "perfect person".

Police said the woman had been charged over the death and would appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday.

Joshua Kerr's family said in the police statement: "His mum, dad, little brother and anyone that ever knew Josh will never forget him.

"He was the perfect person and we will forever love him."

Det Insp John Easton has urged anyone who may be able to help with the investigation to get in touch.