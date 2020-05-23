Image copyright Adrienne Chaplin Image caption Adrienne Chaplin having a coffee during a shopping trip just before the lockdown

Adrienne Chaplin says she has grown to enjoy going for her chemotherapy because it is the highlight of her fortnight since the lockdown restrictions began two months ago.

The 70-year-old now looks forward to her hospital trips for the uncomfortable cancer treatment because it means she can see hospital staff and other patients.

Shielding and living on her own in Edinburgh has meant Adrienne has been living in isolation away from friends and family.

She said the lockdown had made her feel claustrophobic.

"I normally dread chemo but now I look forward to it because I get to go out and to see people," she said.

"It gets me out of the house and the feeling of imprisonment.

"I now enjoy going for chemo and it has become the highlight of my fortnight.

"I feel claustrophobic in this lockdown and miss my son, Ellis."

Image copyright Adrienne Chaplin Image caption Adrienne Chaplin in hospital just before her hair fell out due to her chemotherapy treatment

The grandmother-of-two, who is originally from London, has been receiving chemotherapy for her incurable bowel cancer.

She said: "The worst side-effects are the fatigue and the night sweats.

"I've had to change my pyjamas four times in a night before and it really is quite unpleasant.

"My finger nails are flaking and I've lost my hair.

"I've lost my appetite and lost two stone since December."

Adrienne said she had tests done last November when she suffered "terrible stomach pains".

Image copyright Adrienne Chaplin Image caption Adrienne Chaplin at the hairdressers after her hair was cut off in preparation for chemotherapy

Tumours were found to be pressing on her bowel which was causing the pain.

She said: "I've got incurable cancer, which is a bit scary.

"The worst thing about the chemo side effects are that I've been getting blurred vision, which I've been very worried about because I'm frightened I will go blind.

"I called the optician about it but he can't see me because of the lockdown.

"I hope the chemo comes to an end and that my eyesight improves."

Adrienne is hoping her chemotherapy shrinks the tumours enough to give her years not months left to live.

She has been battling cancer for 20 years after first being diagnosed with breast cancer at 50.

Years later she then found a slow growing cancer in the form of lumps under the skin on her chest and had to have radiotherapy on her sternum to help with the pain.

Image copyright Adrienne Chaplin Image caption Adrienne Chaplin doing artwork at St Columba's Hospice last year

She said: "I've had a bumpy ride and a fair few knocks in my life but I'm finding chemo very hard under lockdown.

"The lockdown is lonely and isolating and other than going to the hospital I can't go out and even my carers can't come into my house."

Having lost all her hair including her eyebrows and eyelashes Adrienne said she found her change in appearance difficult

She said: "I've always been a chubby person but now I'm a thin little bald looking lady and I don't like looking in the mirror.

"When I'm brushing my teeth I try to look anywhere but the mirror, it's hard to take and it's even harder in lockdown.

"My son said I shouldn't worry because nobody can see me during lockdown.

"I look forward to going to the hospital because I can see all the other bald patients and we can have a laugh about it and have been saying things like at least we don't have to worry about the hairdressers being closed during the lockdown.

"I know my risk goes up as soon as I step outside the door but I get to chat to the driver in the bus that takes me there and it helps to relieve the feeling of isolation and the feeling of being shut in."

She added that a weekly call from her Macmillan Cancer Support buddy Bob had also helped with the isolation.

She said: "Macmillan has been really good and supportive, which has been really important at this time."