Image copyright Murrayfield Ice Rink Image caption Murrayfield Ice Rink on a busy day before the pandemic

Refrigeration plants have been turned off to save costs and ice dug up or allowed to melt slowly.

Scotland's ice rinks are facing huge challenges as the prospect of life after lockdown moves closer.

Richard Stirling, from Edinburgh's Murrayfield Ice Rink, says resuming business when the time comes will be tough.

He said social distancing, when the lockdown is finally eased, is likely to have an impact on visitor numbers.

Drain and evaporate away

"Usually our electricity bill is £13,000 a month. That is a lot of '£6.50s' through the door and we only get about £5 of that money after paying VAT, and then there are wages and other bills to be paid too," said Mr Stirling.

"It's all about numbers. We are facing the same problem as football and rugby."

Murrayfield's Olympic-size ice rink has been allowed to melt and its water drain and evaporate away.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Creating a new ice sheet is expected to take up to four weeks

It is a slow process that has left a clean-up operation in its wake - the painted markings for ice hockey games will need to be cleaned off the ice pad.

The 81-year-old rink closed in March and its 21 staff - a mix of full-time and part-time workers - have been furloughed.

But even though it is shut, Mr Stirling says the site is still losing about £1,600 on electricity because of emergency lighting and some refrigerated vending machines having to remain switched on.

'Hardcore' ice skaters

Lowering the temperature in the building and laying a new sheet of ice is expected to take up to four weeks to complete.

Mr Stirling said getting people back through the doors would be a challenge.

"In some ways we are lucky in that we have a 3,000-seat arena and we could space out the 1,000 people who attend games," he said.

Like other rinks, Murrayfield has a "hard core" of ice skaters and hockey players who use the rink.

"The others are the occasional visitors, folk coming here for something to do. It's going to be difficult bringing some of those people back," said Mr Stirling.

Melting an indoor ice rink does not happen quickly.

Dundee Ice Arena, which is also closed because of the lockdown, took nine days to melt its ice and about 25,000 gallons of water were drained off.