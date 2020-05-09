Image copyright Matt McAllister Image caption Matt McAllister has been a geologist working on oil platforms for nine years

Geologist Matt McAllister says he chose to go back to work because he would rather be isolated on an oil rig than live under lockdown restrictions at home.

The 31-year-old, from Edinburgh, said he had regained control of his life by returning to the platform in the North Sea.

He is now spending three weeks on the rig, which is located 170 miles north east of Aberdeen.

"I was happy to go back to work as it is an escape from the lockdown and it is easier than the lockdown," he said.

"The lockdown is enforced, whereas I've chosen to come here to the rig so I have control.

"I am also being productive here. I have a purpose, unlike the lockdown back on land."

Half-filled helicopters

He said there was a sense of normality on the oil rig that he could not find back at home.

However, there have been changes to ensure that workers could observe social distancing rules.

The helicopter usually carries 21 people on the 90-minute journey to the platform, but is only being half-filled during the restrictions.

Image copyright Matt McAllister Image caption Matt was born in Dunfermline and grew up in Dumfries and Galloway before studying at Edinburgh University

"Everyone now has a window seat and there is much more room. Normally we also rock up leisurely and have a chat with everyone but now there is none of that.

"As well as taking our weight, they also now take our temperature and security are wearing visors, which is a bit weird."

He said there was now a partition between the passengers and the pilots.

"At the end of the journey we normally leave the ear defenders in the chopper and hand over our life jackets to the crew leaving the oil rig, but now we have to have them all sprayed with disinfectant.

"We usually mingle at this point but now there are barriers for arrivals and departures to be separate."

'Constant announcements'

Matt said things have also changed on the rig, with more structure at mealtimes, restrictions in the recreation rooms, and a reduction in the number of people who can use the gym.

He said: "We also now have constant Tannoy announcements, which are normally only used for emergency drills, to remind us to keep washing our hands and to practice good hygiene after a shift."

However, Matt said he was not scared about the coronavirus reaching the rig after comparing the statistics from the outbreak with the UK's usual annual death toll of about 600,000.

He said more people had died during the Beast from the East storms in 2018 than had died from Covid-19 so far in the UK.

"I've looked at the Covid-19 mortality rates and the numbers dying from it are very small compared to the number of deaths per year," he added.

"I don't feel scared after looking at the statistics... you have to try to be rational about it."

Image copyright Taqa Bratani Image caption Taqa Bratani's Cormorant Alpha and North Cormorant platforms had crew members in isolation last month

At the beginning of the lockdown Matt was on the North Cormorant platform off the east coast of Shetland, where there were 13 suspected coronavirus cases.

He said: "That was worrying because they weren't letting anyone off who had a high temperature.

"I didn't want to have to spend 14 days in quarantine and had been sitting beside a colleague during meetings who was quarantined, so I was nervous - but thankfully my temperature was fine and I was allowed to leave.

"I've now returned to work on a different platform and I think if coronavirus gets here then there is nothing we can do to stop it.

"It's like any enclosed space - you can't go anywhere to get away from it. If it's here, you just have to be rational about it."