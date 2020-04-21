Thirteen residents at a care home in Edinburgh are understood to be among the latest victims of Covid 19.

Four Seasons Health Care confirmed there had been some deaths at Guthrie House Care Home in the south-east of the city.

The company said it had strict protocols in place at all of its 187 homes in the UK.

A spokeswoman said it was informing the authorities of any cases among residents and staff.

She said: "With deep sadness, we can confirm that a number of residents who were displaying symptoms associated with coronavirus have passed away in our homes across the country.

"Our thoughts are with the families and friends of these residents and we are providing them with ongoing support at this difficult time.

"We are providing daily updates to care authorities on all confirmed and suspected cases of coronavirus among our residents and colleagues."

Barrier nursing

She added: "Our strict protocols on infectious diseases are in place in all of our care homes, including social distancing and barrier nursing, and we are closely monitoring the health of the other residents and colleagues.

"We would like to thank our colleagues, who are working tirelessly to support our residents under difficult circumstances and we will continue to put all our resources and energy into supporting and protecting everyone in our homes."

The latest figures on deaths in care homes and the wider community will be released on Wednesday.