Man charged with murder after pensioner found dead

A man has been charged with the murder of a 77-year-old woman in Edinburgh.

The body of Jadwiga Szczygielska was found in her home on Pirniefield Bank, Seafield on Saturday at about 07:50 following a call to the Scottish Ambulance Service.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with her death, which Police Scotland has said appears to be "an isolated incident".

The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.