Man charged with murder after pensioner found dead
- 20 April 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with the murder of a 77-year-old woman in Edinburgh.
The body of Jadwiga Szczygielska was found in her home on Pirniefield Bank, Seafield on Saturday at about 07:50 following a call to the Scottish Ambulance Service.
A 44-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with her death, which Police Scotland has said appears to be "an isolated incident".
The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.