Fixed penalty notices have been issued to a group of people who had to be rescued from Cramond Island.

The alarm was raised when three men and a woman were cut off by the tide when visiting the island, by Edinburgh, on Saturday afternoon.

The police and the South Queensferry Lifeboat were involved in the Firth of Forth rescue.

Once back on shore, officers fined the four people for flouting coronavirus lockdown measures.

A statement on the RNLI lifeboat crew's Facebook page urged people to avoid putting themselves and others at risk.

It added: "We must remind everyone that we do not, never have, and never will, charge people for rescuing them.

"However in this period of social distancing the reality is that if you chose to partake in activities that could end up in requiring rescue, you could find yourself in a situation where the relevant authorities have to act accordingly."