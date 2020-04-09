Image copyright Google Image caption Residents at the home have been tested for Covid-19

A number of residents have died at a care home in East Lothian at the centre of a suspected coronavirus outbreak.

Tranent care home is the third in Scotland to suffer a surge in deaths following lockdown measures.

BBC News understands residents have been tested for the virus.

A spokesman for HC-One, which runs the home, said it was providing "round-the-clock support" for staff, but would not confirm the number of people who had died.

The Scottish Sun originally reported that nine people had been struck down by the virus.

HC-One said it had followed all UK and Scottish government advice on PPE and that the home was "well stocked with thousands of items of PPE".

It added the home was continuing to take action to secure medical equipment and PPE.

A spokesman said: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with those families who have lost a loved one at this exceptionally difficult time, and we are doing what we can to support them.

"We have a comprehensive coronavirus contingency plan in place, which was created by our clinical director and reflects the latest government guidance.

"We are proud of our colleagues and how they have risen to the challenge of the coronavirus outbreak by showing huge dedication and commitment to our residents.

"We are providing round-the-clock support for all our teams, and we are also grateful to relatives for their ongoing support and understanding."

Third home struck

It comes after a surge in deaths at a care home in Dumbarton last week, which is also run by HC-One.

Two days prior, it emerged that 13 residents at a Glasgow home had died in the space of a week.

It is unclear whether testing at Tranent care home took place before or after news of the deaths emerged.

The Care Inspectorate said it had been notified of the deaths and was in contact with the care service and local health and social care partnership.

A spokesperson for the Care Inspectorate said: "We are aware of the tragic deaths of residents at this care home as a result of suspected cases of Covid-19.

"Our thoughts are with the loved ones of those affected as well as the staff and wider community of the home.

"All of Scotland's social care sector is working tirelessly under very difficult circumstances to care for people during the pandemic and the Care Inspectorate is doing all it can to support them."