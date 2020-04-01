Edinburgh festivals cancelled due to coronavirus

Image copyright Getty Images

Edinburgh's five cultural festivals will not take place in August due to concerns around the Covid-19 pandemic.

The cancellation means that the Edinburgh International Festival and the Fringe will not take place for the first time in more than 70 years.

The Military Tattoo, Edinburgh Art Festival and Edinburgh International Book Festival are also affected.

The festivals attract audiences of about 4.4 million people to the city each summer.

More than 25,000 artists, writers and performers from 70 countries take part in about 5,000 events in the Scottish capital.

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said the festivals would be "missed greatly".

Image copyright Getty Images

"But in taking this difficult decision now, everyone involved in the festivals, from staff to spectators, will be able to fully focus on their health and wellbeing which is critical during this time of great uncertainty," she said.

"I am committed to looking into support for seasonal staff who will suffer some of the greatest impact.

"The Scottish government will work with the festivals and all partners to ensure they can build on their previous success and return to the stage in 2021."

Edinburgh International Festival was founded in 1947, in the aftermath of World War Two, in an attempt to reconcile and reunite people and nations through art.

The Fringe began that same year when eight theatre groups turned up uninvited to perform on the fringes of the festival.

Since than it has grown to become the world's biggest arts festival.