Image copyright Edinburgh Airport Image caption Parts of the terminal building will be temporarily shut down

Edinburgh Airport is to open talks with staff on shedding at least 100 jobs as it faces "close to zero" passenger demand in the coming months.

Staff will be offered unpaid leave and redundancy as part of the airport's "consolidation plan" to remain open.

Only three shops or restaurants are expected to stay open as the coronavirus crisis continues.

Passenger numbers at Scotland's busiest airport are already down by two-thirds on this time last year.

'Tough decisions'

It is expected to operate only freight, mail and medical flights within two weeks.

The airport has 750 directly-employed staff, while there are more than 6,000 workers in other businesses based in and around it.

Airport chief executive Gordon Dewar said the scaling-down moves were aimed at protecting as many jobs as possible and ensuring the airport remains open.

The announcement comes a week after airport bosses confirmed the coronavirus crisis had left the business facing tough decisions.

Trade unions have previously warned hundreds of jobs were at risk at the airport as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Flybe airline falling into administration.

British Airways has also warned of job losses as a result of coronavirus.

'Feeling the pain'

This was in addition to other potential job losses announced earlier this month at Edinburgh, as well as Aberdeen and Glasgow airports.

Airport chief executive Mr Dewar said: "We're in a situation which is ever-changing and as more countries enforce travel bans or special measures, then it stands to reason that airlines will feel that impact and airports then feel that pain too.

"Unfortunately, that is happening now and we are trying to mitigate as best as we can and steer the airport through this situation in preparation for what comes next - and that is the biggest unknown in all of this."